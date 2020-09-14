Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin celebrated their 2 year anniversary with a picnic, singing & goofy expressions

On September 13, 2020, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin completed two years since their secret wedding at a New York courthouse. Check out their romantic video and photos below to know how the couple celebrated the special occasion.

It's hard to believe that two years have passed since lovebirds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin shocked the world by secretly getting married at a New York courthouse. On September 13, 2018, just a few months after Bieber's romantic proposal, the couple said their 'I do's' in a private manner without their close ones in attendance. However, it was on September 30, 2019, when the pair had a more elaborate, traditional wedding ceremony in the midst of family members and close friends.

To celebrate their two-year anniversary, Justin and Hailey were spotted picking up lunch at a deli in Santa Monica, California, before heading to a romantic picnic for two. Baldwin looked fresh as a daisy as she showed off her toned midriff in a white crop top paired with acid wash high-waisted jeans, white sneakers, two gold chains and a black face mask. The 23-year-old model's hair was tied in a messy bun while minimal makeup completed the easy-breezy look. On the other hand, the 26-year-old singer kept it casual cool in a loose-fitting white tee paired with grey shorts, dark blue sneakers, a baby blue beanie and a black face mask.

On Instagram, the Intentions singer posted a video of his ladylove serenading him by lip-syncing to Jhené Aiko's Never Call Me as Bieber's caption read, "2 years today @haileybieber .. xoxo."

Check out Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's paparazzi spotting and IG posts celebrating their second wedding anniversary below:

While Chance The Rapper commented on Justin's IG post, "Happy Anniversary yall! We love and miss you," Kylie Jenner commented on Hailey's "Picnic lady" IG post, "Cutie."

We adore this couple and how!

