  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin celebrated their 2 year anniversary with a picnic, singing & goofy expressions

On September 13, 2020, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin completed two years since their secret wedding at a New York courthouse. Check out their romantic video and photos below to know how the couple celebrated the special occasion.
431835 reads Mumbai Updated: September 14, 2020 07:25 pm
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin celebrated their 2 year anniversary with a picnic, singing & goofy expressionsJustin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin celebrated their 2 year anniversary with a picnic, singing & goofy expressions
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It's hard to believe that two years have passed since lovebirds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin shocked the world by secretly getting married at a New York courthouse. On September 13, 2018, just a few months after Bieber's romantic proposal, the couple said their 'I do's' in a private manner without their close ones in attendance. However, it was on September 30, 2019, when the pair had a more elaborate, traditional wedding ceremony in the midst of family members and close friends.

To celebrate their two-year anniversary, Justin and Hailey were spotted picking up lunch at a deli in Santa Monica, California, before heading to a romantic picnic for two. Baldwin looked fresh as a daisy as she showed off her toned midriff in a white crop top paired with acid wash high-waisted jeans, white sneakers, two gold chains and a black face mask. The 23-year-old model's hair was tied in a messy bun while minimal makeup completed the easy-breezy look. On the other hand, the 26-year-old singer kept it casual cool in a loose-fitting white tee paired with grey shorts, dark blue sneakers, a baby blue beanie and a black face mask.

On Instagram, the Intentions singer posted a video of his ladylove serenading him by lip-syncing to Jhené Aiko's Never Call Me as Bieber's caption read, "2 years today @haileybieber .. xoxo."

Check out Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's paparazzi spotting and IG posts celebrating their second wedding anniversary below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sunday funday

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2 years today @haileybieber .. xoxo 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

picnic lady

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on

While Chance The Rapper commented on Justin's IG post, "Happy Anniversary yall! We love and miss you," Kylie Jenner commented on Hailey's "Picnic lady" IG post, "Cutie."

ALSO READ: Hailey Baldwin on her romantic quarantine period with husband Justin Bieber: Well, we didn't make any babies

We adore this couple and how!

Credits :Getty Images,Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 2 days ago

Hope you guys last!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement