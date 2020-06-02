Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin get talking about George Floyd's death, racism, privilege & more

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in one of their recent social media interactions have opened up about the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, racism and more. Read on for further details.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in a recent interaction on social media have opened up on George Floyd’s death and other related issues. Floyd was choked to death after a police officer knelt down on his neck for several minutes. This particular incident has created a lot of uproars not only in the US but in other parts of the world too. Justin and Hailey are among the many celebs from the entertainment industry who have denounced the heinous act.

The power couple has expressed their opinions during the interaction they had with a well-known personality. The Sorry singer talks not only about the murder of George Floyd but also Ahmaud Arbery who was shot dead in February 2020. Justin reveals that he is feeling shamed after these two murders. His wife Hailey joins in the conversation too and indulges in a discussion with the other two on the topics of privilege and racism including the effects they have on society.

Hailey, in her Instagram post, has written a long note which is actually her personal take on the entire matter. Her note reads, “As a white woman, I know I am privileged, and I didn’t always understand what that really meant. I will never understand what it’s like to be racially profiled and targeted and wake up every day uncertain if I could lose my life because of the color of my skin. Through this conversation with Angela I really just wanted to learn, to ask questions even if I thought they were the wrong question. I want to know better so I can do better and I will not stop asking these questions and having these conversations. I want to keep learning how to be an ally, and I refuse to keep walking through life being ignorant.”

Credits :Instagram

