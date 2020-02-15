Justin Bieber on Hailey Baldwin inspiring Changes: There’s much more to learn about commitment, building trust

Justin Bieber gushed about Hailey Baldwin sharing how he has the best wife in the world and that she supports him all the time. The 25-year-old singer also revealed that it was Hailey who inspired him to make music for Beliebers, with the end result being Changes.

Justin Bieber is all grown up, as evidenced by his new album Changes, which dropped yesterday, i.e. Valentine's Day 2020. In what was an obvious love letter to his wife while talking about the changing seasons in their married life, Justin poured his heart out for his Valentine. Even Hailey gushed about her man's music saying that she was proud of her husband and that she could not be more in love with the singer. The Drop The Mic host is elated the world can finally listen to Changes.

In a recent interview Apple Music’s Beats 1, Bieber spoke candidly about how his wife inspired him to work on new songs for Beliebers with the end result being Changes. Sharing how he's "freaking married now," the 25-year-old singer also spoke about how the best wife in the world supports him through so much and that he's really honoured to be her husband. While teasing us of the fact that there's more music to come, Justin added that he wants to continue to write about what it looks like to be, in his marriage with Hailey. Changes is an album he wrote about his and Baldwins's first year of marriage and hence it's fresh.

"There’s so much more to learn about commitment, and building trust, and foundation. I’m looking forward to continuing to build and make music that’s going to reflect that. I think I’m excited about this, but I’m just like, there’s so much more," Bieber gushed.

ALSO READ: Changes: 7 lyrics from Justin Bieber's album that references his 'true love' Hailey Baldwin & ex Selena Gomez

What did you think of Changes? Let us know your reviews in the comments section below.

Read More