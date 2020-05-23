Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin playing with former's baby sister Bay proves they will be the best parents ever

Justin Bieber shared an adorable video of Hailey Baldwin playing with his baby sister, Bay Bieber, and the moment is extremely precious. Watch the heartwarming video which proves that the Biebers are going to be the best parents ever.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are a match made in heaven. After their surprise reconciliation in 2018; post breaking up with their very famous exes, Selena Gomez and Shawn Mendes, Justin and Hailey got engaged within a month and married by September in a New York courthouse. 2019 saw a more elaborate, traditional wedding ceremony for the lovebirds in front of their family members and close friends as since then, it's been marital bliss for the Biebers. Moreover, Baldwin has been a welcome addition to Bieber's large family and has a special equation with JB's siblings.

Bay Bieber, who is Justin's baby sister, is extremely close to the couple as evidenced by the multiple photos and videos of the trio on Instagram. Recently, the Intentions singer took to his IG page to share an adorable video of himself and Hailey playing with Bay and the sight needs to be witnessed simply because of how adorable it is. In the video, we see Bay looking cute as ever with Hailey in the background singing, "Little gummy gummy bear, gummy bear gummy bear, gummy gummy gummy bear, gonna get your belly." She then goes to playfully tickle Bay and asks for a kiss that the toddler dutifully accepts. JB captioned it, "Family time."

Moreover, Justin's stepmother Chelsea Bieber shared an endearing snap of the 26-year-old singer taking a nap with his baby sister that will warm your heart. Chelsea captioned it, "Best snugglezzzzzz."

Check out Justin Bieber and Chelsea Bieber's IG posts featuring Hailey Baldwin and Bay Bieber below:

We can all agree that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are going to be the best parents ever!

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber wants to go back in time and save himself for marriage; Says ‘Sex can be confusing’

In a 2018 interview with Vogue Arabia, when Hailey was asked about starting a family with Justin, the 23-year-old supermodel confessed, "I love kids and I can't wait to have my own. I would say now that's a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon"

On the contrary, in a 2011 interview with WWD, when Bieber was asked as to where he sees himself in five years' time, JB had revealed, "Well, by 25 or 26, I want to see myself, like, married or start looking for a family. I want to be a young dad. I want to be able to have done what I wanted to do — to be successful, to do a movie or whatever. But if the time is right, I definitely want to be married by 25."

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×