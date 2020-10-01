  1. Home
Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber CELEBRATE 1 year anniversary with heartfelt messages & wedding photos

For her 1 year wedding anniversary with Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Bieber shared a heartfelt message and some sweet pictures from her wedding ceremony.
Hailey Baldwin Bieber is looking back at her much-talked-about 2018 wedding to pop icon Justin Bieber. The model recently shared four breathtaking pictures from her gorgeous wedding ceremony with the caption: “1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over.” The pictures (all black and white) put Hailey’s intricate wedding gown in the spotlight, with Justin on her side. 

 

While the first picture shows the couple kissing, the second one highlights her long sheer veil which reads “till death do us part,” the third picture showcases a backshot of Hailey being walked down the aisle by her father Stephen Badwin, and the fourth photo features the couple exchanging their wedding rings. 

 

Justin Bieber also celebrated the day by sharing a sweet message for the model, in his caption, he said: “Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be! My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl”

 

