Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber dine on a delicious spread while Selena Gomez spends Easter with her mom

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin share a series of adorable photos to mark Easter. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez reveals she spent the annual holiday with her mom.

Hollywood had a low-key Easter celebration this year owing to the Coronavirus induced lockdown. Several stars prepared the Easter meal but could share it with the quarantine partner only. For example, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber spent it together while Selena Gomez spent it with her mother. Justin and Hailey spent the Easter Sunday together at their Canadian house. Away from their respective homes, Justin and Hailey made sure to keep the Easter vibes alive. JB and his stunning wife put together a mouth-watering spread of dishes to dine on.

The couple shared pictures of the Easter meal on Instagram. The couple enjoyed the meal and then went ahead to cuddle in their backyard with a gorgeous view. Few hours after their meal, Justin and Hailey turned the camera to take a series of adorable photos and flood our timelines. In a picture shared by Justin, the Intentions singer along with his model wife are wrapped up in each others' arms and flash their contagious smiles. He shared the black-and-white photo with the caption, "Love u babe."

Hailey shared a few more pictures from their impromptu photo session. In the photos, Hailey couldn't stop laughing while Justin showered the 23-year-old with love. Check out the photos below:

On the other hand, Selena revealed she spent Easter with her mom and her pet Winnie. She shared a picture of her sleeping pooch to wish fans. Check it out here:

The singer's Easter wish comes days after she released three new songs. Selena dropped She, Boyfriend and Souvenir. Read all about it here: Not Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez's new song Souvenir is about ex boyfriend The Weeknd?

Credits :Instagram

