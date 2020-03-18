Justin Bieber & Hailey film adorable Tik Tok video during self quarantine amid Coronavirus scare; Watch

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber took to Instagram and revealed they are killing time during their self-quarantine by filming Tik-Tok videos.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are making the best of self-quarantine. The couple, like several other Hollywood couples, have locked themselves at home to combat the spread of Coronavirus. While it is obvious that the isolation is boring, Justin and Hailey decided to make some Tik-Tok videos to keep themselves, and their fans entertained. The Biebers, who tied the knot last year, resorted to comfy clothes are they danced to the tunes of "Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It" and it was a performance we are watching on loop.

Using a purple filter, Justin wore an oversized white long sleeve tee with beige sweats and a white cap. Hailey looked chic in a blue plaid button-up crop top and mini shorts, flaunting her toned legs. The lovebirds swayed their hips and indulged in hand choreography in the fun but short video.

Justin took to Instagram and shared the videos. Check it out below:

While fans couldn't stop gushing over it, a few celebrities shower the couple with love too. Kylie Jenner commented, "i love u guys." Jennifer Aniston was all hearts as she liked the performance video.

Meanwhile, a source informed People Magazine that the couple left the US to quarantine themselves in Canada. The insider revealed JB and his wife took a private jet on Monday to Canada and "plan on socially distancing themselves” until everyone is safe and life is back to normal. "Their home is very secluded and they are able to be out in nature still," the grapevine revealed.

