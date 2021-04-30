Justin Bieber has POSTPONED his summer tour to 2022 owing to the COVID 19 pandemic

Justin Bieber, within the next few days, is expected to share an official statement on postponing his summer tour to 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to postponement and cancellation of many events all around the world. One such event was Justin Bieber's summer tour, which has been postponed for the second time. The 27-year-old singer was planning on hitting the road across North America for his The Changes Tour in the summer of 2020.

Then in April 2020, Justin announced that he postponed his entire tour because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, saying that he "always prioritises the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost." He then announced that he would go touring in the summer of 2021, with his first show scheduled on June 2 in San Diego, California. But then on April 29, according to Variety, Justin decided to delay his tour again because of the pandemic, to the summer of 2022.

An official statement for the postponement from Justin is expected to come within the next few days. The delay in announcing the postponement may be due to the hindrance in rescheduling dates as many tours are being moved to 2022 which means most major venues are almost sold out. The pop star's tour had been booked in indoor venues where COVID-19 restrictions may have been more strict than outdoor arenas.

The tour originally included stadiums and arenas; the shift to a planned tour in 2021 led to reconfiguring the plan by dropping the stadiums and losing a few arena dates while adding 19 others. Opening acts including Kehlani and Jaden Smith were dropped as the tour got shifted from 2020 to 2021.

