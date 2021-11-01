Justin Bieber HILARIOUSLY reacts to Love Island's Arielle Vandenberg dressing up as him for Halloween; WATCH

If there's one person who truly enjoyed Halloween 2021, it's Arielle Vandenberg. The Love Island USA host who is known to be a massive Belieber found herself in a rather amazing situation as she ran into Justin Bieber at a Halloween party, while being dressed as Bieber from his Holy music video. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a video that captured the moment Justin ran into her and had the best reaction to her look.

Arielle's TikTok video said, "When you dress as Justin Bieber for Halloween and he's actually at the party." She captioned her Instagram post with the video revealing her reaction to their meet and wrote, "I just pooped my pants." Vandenberg who is known to dress up as Bieber almost every year has been known to be the singer's biggest fan. In the video, Justin can be seen looking at Arielle with surprise and saying, "Wow! Is this supposed to be a joke?! Are you kidding me? I'm supposed to make fun of you?! That's how it works?"

Check out Arielle Vandenberg's video here:

Arielle's comments section saw reactions from several major celebrities including the likes of Courteney Cox, Diane Keaton, Aaron Paul and more who couldn't stop laughing at the scenario. Cox showed how happy she is for Arielle to have finally met Justin and wrote, "It finally happened!!" Also, Aaron Paul left a funny comment saying, "Bahahahaha!! This makes me so happy."

James Gunn and Diane Keaton among several others commented with a string of laughter emojis on Arielle's epic post. While responding to one of the comments, Vandenberg indulged in a bit of wordplay and called her interaction with Justin a "HOLY moment!!!"

