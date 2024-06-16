Justin Bieber Hires Johnny Depp’s Financial Advisor As He Parts Way With Business Manager Lou Taylor

No matter what type of news it is, Justin Bieber’s fans are always up to know updates about the singer. The Sorry hitmaker garnered a lot of buzz after announcing that he and his wife Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child together.

Seems like the soon-to-be father is shifting things on his professional front. As per People’s reports, Justin Bieber split with his previous financial advisor, Lou Taylor. Read ahead to learn more about this huge change made by him on the professional front.

Justin Bieber parts his ways with Lou Taylor

According to People, a source confirmed to the outlet that Taylor and the Purpose vocalist went their separate ways in May. The insider claimed that it was a “mutual and seamless transition” between them adding, “It wasn't a fit anymore."

As per the publication, in 2022, the Beauty And A Beat singer “connected” his Bieber Time Touring LLC, Bieber Time Merchandise ad Bieber Brands LLC with his now ex-financial advisor’s (Taylor) company called Tru Star And Entertainment Group.

Now, the hitmaker has hired Edward White, who is the founder of a California-based firm, Edward White & Co.

Along with Jonny Deppe, the firm also has a client list that includes Hollywood’s prominent figures like Jack Nicholson, Lena Horne, Vin Scully, and Allen Paulson, per the outlet. The firm was formed in 1976.

It is reported by the publication that White testified during the infamous Depp defamation case against Amber Heard. As the transition between Bieber and White goes on, the source reveals, “(Taylor) has been supporting them in the transition with Edward White."

Justin Bieber's child will be his next important project

Justin and Hailey Bieber are excited to welcome their first child together. Along with the couple, their fans are also excited about their new phase of life. The news spread like a storm as the couple announced their pregnancy.

A source previously told the publication that the pair is excited and can't wait to welcome their child. The source said that the singer will be "super involved." The insider added that this will be the Baby vocalist's next important project.

As per the outlet, the singer and Rhode founder have already picked out the name for their baby. The couple has started decorating a nursery for their soon-to-be-born baby.

Hailey recently gave an update about her pregnancy. She took to her Instagram and shared that she had been experiencing back pain, per Harpers Bazaar.

