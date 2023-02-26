Justin Bieber interviews wife Hailey Bieber for first time; She reveals her favorite thing about being married

Justin Bieber just interviewed his wife Hailey Bieber for the very first time! The Rhode Skin founder featured on the cover of Vogue Australia for its March issue, when the Baby singer posed a few interesting questions for her. Amid other questions about her business, and fashion fails, Justin also asked Hailey about her favorite thing about being married. Scroll below to find out her answer.

When Justin asked Hailey about her favorite thing about being married, the model shared, “Mmm ... My favourite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have. Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There’s nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with.”

For the unversed, the lovebirds got engaged in July 2018. Justin confirmed their engagement in a lengthy Instagram post. A part of his caption read, “My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense!” Hailey and Justin had an intimate courthouse wedding in New York City the next month.

The lovebirds got married in another star-studded wedding ceremony a year later in South Carolina.

Hailey Bieber’s online drama with Selena Gomez

Lately, Hailey has found herself in the middle of social media drama with Selena Gomez. The Lose You to Love Me singer recently announced that she is taking a break from social media after an old video of Hailey resurfaced online wherein she can be seen pretending to gag at the mention of Taylor Swift. Before announcing her break, Selena took to the comments of one such post that shared Hailey’s video and defended her BFF Taylor. She wrote, “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.” Hailey has not yet responded to the video or Selena’s comment.