Justin Bieber & John Cena trade shots after Yummy singer photoshops himself giving WWE star a top rope splash

Justin Bieber took to his Instagram account to share a photoshopped image of himself giving John Cena a top rope splash. Read below to know how the Fast & Furious 9 star reacted to the Yummy singer's dig on Twitter and Instagram.

Justin Bieber has kickstarted 2020 on a busy note as his single Yummy was recently released and Beliebers can't get enough of their idol! Besides Yummy, the year will mark the much-awaited return of the pop singer to the music scene as he will also be releasing an album and going on a world tour, Furthermore, a docuseries on his life titled Seasons will also be unveiled in 2020. Given how busy Bieber is going to be on the professional front, the Sorry singer is going all out on Instagram with various funny posts.

In a new series of IG posts, Justin made fun of himself by posting the photo where he is seen falling off a unicycle. Making a meme of himself, the 25-year-old singer photoshopped his image into various situations like being eaten by a dinosaur and at the starting point of a relay race. One photoshopped image that had everyone laughing out loud was Bieber giving a top rope splash to John Cena inside a WWE ring, with no captions attached. You can see JB ready to hit a mean splash on a battered Cena. We also couldn't help but notice the What Do You Mean? plug as well!

Check out Justin Bieber's IG post below:

John Cena took to his Twitter account to react to Biebs' creative dig at the WWE superstar. The 42-year-old actor congratulated the singer on Yummy's success but also gave him a meaningful lesson on how Justin can't see him!

Check out John Cena's tweet below:

There is a lesson to be learned in every failure (unicycles included!!). The lesson here may be U didn’t C ME! Congratulations on the new single! @JustinBieber pic.twitter.com/nnZsULcUjj — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 7, 2020

Furthermore, the Fast & Furious 9 star shared a photoshopped image of Justin's face attached to John's body after the wrestler was defeated by The Rock at Wrestlemania 28.

Check out John Cena's IG post below:

No caption was necessary for this one! The ball is in your court now, Justin Bieber!

Who do you think would win in a Justin Bieber vs. John Cena showdown? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

