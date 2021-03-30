Justin Bieber joins Billboard's elite club featuring Taylor Swift, BTS with Justice, Peaches' triumphant debut

Justin Bieber's sixth studio album Justice and its fifth single Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon debuted atop Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100.

It's indeed a righteous occasion to celebrate for Justin Bieber as the 28-year-old singer has made Billboard history. Justin's sixth studio album Justice, which released on March 19, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200 while its fifth single Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon debuted atop Billboard Hot 100. With both Justice and Peaches triumphantly debuting atop Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously, Bieber is the first solo male to achieve this grand milestone.

Moreover, Bieber joins Billboard's elite club featuring Taylor Swift, who accomplished the feat twice and BTS, who earned the title once. Previously, Taylor Swift's Folklore, Cardigan and Evermore, Willow combos topped Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously while BTS achieved the milestone with BE and Life Goes On respectively. Justice is Justin's eighth Billboard 200 No. 1 album and Peaches is Bieber's seventh Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single. Peaches also marks Caesar and Giveon's first Hot 100 No. 1 entry.

According to MRC Data, Peaches drew in an impressive 30.6 million US streams while selling 16,000 downloads in the week ending March 25. Moreover, Justin's funky single also drew in 12.1 million radio airplay audience impressions in the week ending March 28.

Interestingly, Peaches took the top slot in both Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US. Bieber's latest tune also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Streaming Songs and No. 3 on Billboard Digital Song Sales.

Congratulations to Justin Bieber as well as Daniel Caesar and Giveon!

