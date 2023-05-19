Justin Bieber kisses Hailey Bieber as he cheers for her in new Instagram post; Says ‘Proud of you’

Justin Bieber is showering love on his wife Hailey Bieber.

The 29-year-old pop star has not been too active on social media lately, making fans eager to catch a glimpse of him and his personal life. Well, looks like they are in luck today as Justin just took to his Instagram space and posted a few new photos, including a picture with Hailey. Scroll below to take a look.

Justin Bieber kisses Hailey Bieber in new Instagram post

Earlier today, Justin took to the ‘gram and posted three new photos. In the first picture, we can see the Peaches singer give Hailey a peck on the lips. The second picture features both Hailey and Justin from their dinner date in London. While Hailey shimmers in a strapless silver gown, Justin is seen keeping it casual in a black leather jacket and hoodie with a brown baseball cap. Hailey is also seen holding a glass of drink in her hands. The third and last picture featured the name of Hailey’s skincare and beauty brand Rhode.

Sharing these photos, Justin captioned the post, “Proud of you (emotional emoji) rhode launching in UK (slew of emojis)”

Check out Justin Bieber’s Instagram post with Hailey Bieber

Fans react to Justin Bieber’s photos with Hailey Bieber

As soon as Justin dropped these new pictures with Hailey Baldwin Bieber, fans and followers flooded the post with reactions. One fan commented, “Justin bieber posted after 5000 Years.” Others believed that it was Hailey who posted these pictures from Justin’s Instagram handle. “We all know she took his phone and posted this (laughing emoji)” commented a follower. Another fan’s comment read, “Ig someone will say Hailey stole his phone…(skull emoji) the text of emoji is literally which he likes to use usually… and we r all proud of Hailey.” Yet another fan praised Justin as they wrote, “The sweetest and the most supportive husband (slew of emojis)”.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber step out on a romantic dinner date in NYC; Latter ups the hotness bar