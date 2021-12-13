Justin Bieber kisses his 'baby' Hailey Baldwin inside a telephone booth as they explore London Town; PICS

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are packing on the PDA in London while they explore the place walking hand-in-hand! The duo has taken to roaming around the streets of London in their beanies, overcoats, and cups of coffee! "London Town wif my baby @haileybieber," Justin penned.

In the pictures, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are walking side by side on the pavement! The two can also be witnessed holding hands while posing for the camera. In two of the photos, Hailey and Justin are packing on the PDA as they can be seen sharing a kiss! In one picture, the couple is kissing on the pavement itself while in another, the two took to share a kiss inside a red telephone booth!

Take a look at Justin Bieber's adorable post:

Fans in the comments section took to appreciate the pictures and the couple as they urged them to post more from their trip. While some fans posted heart emojis in the comment sections, some fans wrote that the two are looking extremely cute together! "Cute," one fan penned while another fan wrote, "Miss you all."

This isn't the first time that the couple took to sharing pictures with each other on social media. Hailey and Justin have always been vocal about their love and their relationship as a married couple. During an interview with People Magazine, Justin and Hailey had also opened up about the challenges they faced after tying the knot. "We always had so many conversations about, 'What were our goals? Where did we want to end up at a certain age?'...We always talked about wanting to be married and be young, and have a young family, and have kids young," Hailey had said.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber OPENS UP on her marriage with Justin Bieber; Says she's 'still learning a lot'