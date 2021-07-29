Justin Bieber lauds Simone Biles’ Tokyo Olympics withdrawal: I’m so proud of the decision

Athlete Simone Biles recently took the decision to withdraw from Tokyo Olympics. During a press conference, the USA athlete cited mental health to be the core reason for her stepping down from the tournament. Simone’s move has generated conversations about mental health on social media. Many celebrities have lauded the decision. "We also have to focus on ourselves, because at the end of the day, we’re human, too," said Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist. "So, we have to protect our mind and our body, rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do."

Justin Bieber shared an Instagram post lauding the decision and also cited his own example where he did not complete the purpose tour and called it the ‘best thing I could have done for my mental health”. Justin in a heartfelt post wrote, “nobody will ever understand the pressures you face! I know we don’t know each other but I’m so proud of the decision to withdraw. It’s as simple as - what does it mean to gain the whole world but forfeit your soul. Sometimes our no’s are more powerful than our yes’s.”

Click here to see the post:

Justin further wrote, “When what you normally love starts to steal your joy it’s important we take a step back to evaluate why. People thought I was crazy for not finishing the purpose tour but it was the best thing I could have done for my mental health!! So proud of you.” Michelle Obama also tweeted in support of Simone and wrote, “Am I good enough? Yes, I am. The mantra I practice daily. @Simone_Biles, we are proud of you and we are rooting for you. Congratulations on the silver medal, Team @USA!

Also Read| Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone laud Simone Biles’ Tokyo Olympics withdrawal, raise mental health awareness