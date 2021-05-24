Justin Bieber lets go of controversial dreadlocks & debuts buzzcut in Hailey Baldwin snap amid BBMAs 2021 snub

While giving the Billboard Music Awards 2021 a skip, Justin Bieber instead bid adieu to his controversial dreadlocks and said aloha to a buzzcut in an adorable selfie with wife Hailey Baldwin which he shared on Instagram.

While the Billboard Music Awards 2021 recently concluded at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, Justin Bieber decided to give the award show a skip in spite of being in LA with his wife Hailey Baldwin. The 27-year-old musician was nominated and lost in five categories: Top Song Sales Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist and Top R&B Song Artist; the first was won by BTS while the other four were won by The Weeknd.

Amid the BBMAs 2021 snub, Justin instead chose to treat his 176 million followers on Instagram instead by debuting his new hairstyle, a buzzcut that is just apt for the LA summer heat. Interestingly, Bieber's new hairstyle comes after him kissing goodbye to his controversial dreadlocks which had many accusing the Peaches singer of cultural appropriation. Besides sharing an up, close and personal look at his crisp hairdo in a black and white selfie on Instagram Stories, Justin also shared an adorable selfie with Hailey, once again showing off his new look.

While JB sported a brown jumper paired with acid wash jeans and white sneakers for his lunch date with his ladylove, Baldwin looked summer-ready in a yellow crop wool cardigan matched with acid wash jeans and white sneakers.

Check out Justin Bieber's 'buzzcut' selfies with Hailey Baldwin below:

Justin Bieber via Instagram Stories: pic.twitter.com/13NxqUTFFD — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) May 23, 2021

While the Biebers sported straight-faced expressions in their selfie, JB's caption reads as, "Happy Sunday."

We're fans of the new Justin Bieber hairdo!

