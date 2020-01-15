Justin Bieber looks adorable goofing around with his wife Hailey Bieber in this throwback video

Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share a throwback video featuring his wife Hailey Baldwin. The video sees the two stars goofing around on a tennis court.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber do not stop themselves from showing each other some love and affection on social media. They have flooded our timelines with some adorable pictures and videos from time to time. Justin decided to add another video to the collection this week. The Yummy singer took to Instagram to share a throwback video featuring the madly-in-love couple. The video was timestamped as January 2, 2016. The cute video sees Justin and Hailey on a tennis court.

Justin sported a white pair of pants with a loose tee while Hailey rocked a pair of white shorts and off-shoulder tee. The video sees Justin running from one side of the court to another, jumping above the nets and reaching out to Hailey. He shared the video with the caption informing his fans that the video was from 2016. "Hailey n i 2016," his caption read.

The video left fans gushing. "so greatful you found each other again," read a comment. "Cute af," added another. "pls post more throwbackssss," requested another fan.

Justin has been in the news for his recently released song Yummy. The song, which is a part of his upcoming album 2020, feels inspired by his marriage to Hailey and their matrimonial bliss. While fans have had a mixed reaction to the song, BTS singer Jungkook and Billie Eilish have given their seal of approval to the song. Check out BTS member Jungkook's reaction here: BTS singer Jungkook showers Justin Bieber and his song Yummy with love & the ARMY is not impressed

