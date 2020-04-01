  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Justin Bieber meets Tom Holland digitally to give Iron Man and Spider Man crossover a run for its money

Justin Bieber and Tom Holland hosted a 3-minute Instagram Live together last night. The interaction left fans of the respective stars going crazy.
724 reads Mumbai
Justin Bieber meets Tom Holland digitally to give Iron Man and Spider Man crossover a run for its moneyJustin Bieber meets Tom Holland digitally to give Iron Man and Spider Man crossover a run for its money
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

If you thought Iron Man meeting Spider-Man was an iconic moment, Tom Holland and Justin Bieber gave us something better. The Avengers: Endgame star has been home-bound, like every one of us, amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Justin Bieber has resorted to self-quarantine at his Canadian home too. While the two stars have been giving us some entertaining videos over the past week, they united digitally to give us the ultimate crossover. Justin had been hosting a series of Instagram Lives this week when he reached out to the MCU star. 

The interaction took place late into the night, leaving many fans sour for having missed the three-minute interaction. So what exactly did the two talk about? Well, the pair exchanged their quarantine stories. They showered each other with love and admitted they are big fans of each other’s work. “Dude, thank you for saying what you said about my documentary,” Bieber said, referring to Holland’s review of Seasons. They proceeded to joke about their “pretty wild” chat. 

The quick chat took no time to trend on social media. Some fans cried over missing out on the chat. A few drew comparisons to the crossovers in Avengers: Endgame and said Justin meets Tom was bigger than that. Check out a few fan reactions below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tom Holland Updates (@tomholland.first) on

Do you think Tom and Justin should just do a music video together? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber flaunts his pink sweatshirt and sweatpants look and Spider Man star Tom Holland LIKES it

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement