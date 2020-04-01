Justin Bieber meets Tom Holland digitally to give Iron Man and Spider Man crossover a run for its money

Justin Bieber and Tom Holland hosted a 3-minute Instagram Live together last night. The interaction left fans of the respective stars going crazy.

If you thought Iron Man meeting Spider-Man was an iconic moment, Tom Holland and Justin Bieber gave us something better. The Avengers: Endgame star has been home-bound, like every one of us, amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Justin Bieber has resorted to self-quarantine at his Canadian home too. While the two stars have been giving us some entertaining videos over the past week, they united digitally to give us the ultimate crossover. Justin had been hosting a series of Instagram Lives this week when he reached out to the MCU star.

The interaction took place late into the night, leaving many fans sour for having missed the three-minute interaction. So what exactly did the two talk about? Well, the pair exchanged their quarantine stories. They showered each other with love and admitted they are big fans of each other’s work. “Dude, thank you for saying what you said about my documentary,” Bieber said, referring to Holland’s review of Seasons. They proceeded to joke about their “pretty wild” chat.

The quick chat took no time to trend on social media. Some fans cried over missing out on the chat. A few drew comparisons to the crossovers in Avengers: Endgame and said Justin meets Tom was bigger than that. Check out a few fan reactions below:

mcu: avengers endgame is the most ambitious crossover event in history

justin bieber and tom holland: hold my beer pic.twitter.com/aXSLGPnu7Z — Leena (@bizzlesluf) April 1, 2020

I just imagine Tom’s mind : “Ooh myY gOd iS JUstiN BiIEbEr” like RDJ reaction hahah cute — (@HolaSoyElaaa) April 1, 2020

name a better interviewer than justin bieber I'll wait — tara (@StayBiebsTweet) March 31, 2020

justin going live with tom holland is the best highlight of 2020 pic.twitter.com/Pszbt7Hz2N — (@vantebieber) April 1, 2020

Justin Bieber and Tom Holland interacting is one of the good things this quarantine brought pic.twitter.com/MsGQv1kHgX — Bijay. (@biebsusmane) March 31, 2020

Do you think Tom and Justin should just do a music video together? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber flaunts his pink sweatshirt and sweatpants look and Spider Man star Tom Holland LIKES it

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More