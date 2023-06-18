Justin Bieber models for wife Hailey Bieber’s latest Rhode campaign; Fan says, 'We love a supportive husband'

From time to time, Justin Bieber has proven that he is a supportive husband to his wife Hailey Bieber. Recently, Hailey celebrated the one year anniversary of her skin care brand Rhode and celebrated with a party in New York with her friends. The 26 year old model looked stunning in a Vivienne Westwood Couture mini dress which was covered in Swarovski pink crystals.

In her Instagram story, Hailey posted a picture of a bouquet and heartwarming message that Justin sent her on Rhode’s first anniversary. Now, Justin Bieber modeled for one of the promotional campaigns of Rhode. Here is everything to know about the same.

Justin Bieber in Rhode’s promotional campaign

Justin Bieber perfectly plays the role of supportive husband for her wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber.

In the latest campaign of Rhode, Hailey Bieber’s skin care brand, Justin Bieber can be seen modeling for its products. The 29 year old singer can be seen holding the new Glazing Milk from Rhode as he posed for the photographs. He was sporting a colorful sweatshirt along with upside down sunglasses and a bucket hat. Hailey Bieber also posed for the Glazing Milk product, which is uniquely packaged to look like a milk carton. The 26 year old model opted for an all-black ensemble with slick back bun. The brand wrote in the caption, “JB + HB ♡ glazing milk.

The comment section of this post was filled with supportive fans. One user commented, “We love a husband dedicated to supporting his entrepreneur wife” while the other one wrote, “This couple deserves more love and respect in this world.” Some fans even expressed their excitement to get their hands on the product.

Though this was the first time that Justin Bieber was featured in wife Hailey Bieber’s skin care brand Rhode campaign, he has always been vocal about his support for her entrepreneurship venture. When Rhode was first launched, Justin wrote in an Instagram post, “I am so proud of you baby. No one knows the long hours of care and passion that you have put into building a skincare brand that is truly to serve the people.”