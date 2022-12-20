Justin Bieber net worth 2022, career and more: 5 major things to know about the singer

The singer has also received several accolades over the years, including two Grammy Awards and also one Latin Grammy Award. The singer's success has only multiplied over the years and his growing net worth has certainly been proof of the same. While there are several things that are well-known about Bieber, here's a look at some key details about him including his net worth in 2022, investments and more.

Justin Bieber is one of the most successful musicians with a global fan base. The Canadian singer has been considered to have played a big role in shaping modern-day pop music. Bieber has come a long way since he first released his debut studio album, My World 2.0 in 2010. As per reports, Bieber is one of the best-selling artists of all time, with estimated sales of over 150 million records.

What is Justin Bieber's net worth in 2022?

According to Wealthy Gorilla, Justin Bieber’s net worth in 2022 has been roughly USD 285 Million. Reports also suggest that the singer has sold over 140 million records and his monthly earnings are estimated at around USD 7 million.

Justin Bieber's career

Justin Bieber's early career began with Scooter Braun discovering him via YouTube. The singer was soon signed with RBMG Records in 2008 following which he gained recognition with the release of his debut seven-track EP My World which came out in 2009. Bieber soon became a teen idol following the success of his first EP. The trajectory of his career continued to rise further as with his second studio album, Justin bagged the first Christmas album by a male artist to debut at number one in the US. The success continued further as he experimented with a different genre with his third studio album, Believe which also became a chart-topping album.

Justin Bieber's music in 2022

Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi's collaboration, Stay which was released last year became a smash hit and also continued to top global song charts in 2022. Bieber also dropped another hit track, Honest through Def Jam Recordings on April 29, 2022. He worked on the same with American rapper and singer Don Toliver.

Justin Bieber's personal life details

2022 turned out to be a difficult year for the Yummy singer who encountered a health crisis. The singer had to cancel his Justice World tour after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome that paralysed half his face. The singer also dealt with a health scare that his wife Hailey Bieber underwent as she suffered a mini-stroke on account of a very small blood clot in her brain. Justin announced the cancellation of his world tour in a post saying, " I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better."

Justin and Hailey's marriage

The couple who have been married for four years and recently celebrated their anniversary in September. Justin shared a sweet photo of Hailey and him and in the caption wrote, "Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber .. thanks for making me better in every way."

Recently, the singer also hit the headlines for calling out a brand as he urged fans to not purchase merchandise that was allegedly made without his "permission and approval."