Justin Bieber: Next Chapter Trailer sees singer confess 2020 helped him, Hailey Baldwin to focus on each other

Justin Bieber is getting even more candid than before for Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, a personal documentary special event, where he speaks about working on his new album, his relationship with wife Hailey Baldwin and how everyone loves a happy ending.

After the massive success of his docuseries Seasons, Justin Bieber is back again with a personal documentary special event on YouTube Originals titled Justin Bieber: Next Chapter. While it will be a one-off 30-minute video, we got a glimpse of what to expect from an intriguing trailer in which JB spoke about working on his new album, how 2020 helped his relationship with wife Hailey Baldwin evolve as well as the making of his recent collabs, Holy with Chance The Rapper and Lonely with Benny Blanco.

Justin Bieber: Next Chapter's trailer begins with Bieber sharing how he got to be his best self over the past few months. "There's a lot more confidence in my relationships. There were times when I was really like, 'Man is this pain ever gonna go away,'" Justin confides while adding, " I'd rather get away than to be in this cycle. Now, I just have hope in my relationship with God. That's not based on fear. It's not based on my past. It's based on who I truly am."

We also see JB undergoing a COVID-19 test as he confesses how it was difficult for him to adapt to cancelling his upcoming Changes Tour. We then catch glimpses into his life with Baldwin who shares how there's so much negativity in the world. "It allowed us to take a step back and focus on each other. That was a beautiful thing. And that turned into working on an album" Bieber gushed while cuddling with his wifey in his recording studio.

Talking about the emotional Lonely MV; which sees Jacob Tremblay play a younger version of JB, Justin noted how at that tender age, he had no idea that life would take him by storm.

"I want to make content that will inspire and make people happy. Real secure people add value to people. Uplift people. Lead with love. I could have avoided a lot of pain," Bieber adds while we get to see him work on Holy with Chance The Rapper as well as enjoy a bike ride with the 27-year-old rapper

"It's growth, and it's hope. All the things that we all crave as individuals. You are good enough. You don't have to put on a front. Who you are is enough. People love a happy ending," Justin stated with fierce determination as we go through a montage into his healthy, hearty and satisfactory life, giving us a sneak peek of what to expect from Justin Bieber: Next Chapter.

Check out the uplifting trailer of Justin Bieber: Next Chapter below:

We can't wait to see what Justin Bieber's next chapter has in store for us!

Justin Bieber: Next Chapter premieres on October 30 at 9:30 pm.

