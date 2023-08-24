Justin Bieber OFFICIALLY leaves Scooter Braun amidst several rumors and Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato parting ways

In a surprising twist, Justin Bieber, has decided to part ways with his long-time manager, Scooter Braun. Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, played a significant role in this decision, leading him towards a new manager. This change didn't happen overnight; Justin had been considering it for three years now, meeting with different managers during this time. A source told US Weekly that,”Justin has officially let Scooter go as his manager.” Here’s everything we know.

Why are major celebs leaving Scooter Braun?

Some people had claimed that Justin and Scooter hadn't talked for months, but their representatives denied this. Another source revealed that Scooter Braun is in the process of taking on a bigger role as the CEO of HYBE America and that negotiations have been ongoing for a few months with all of his clients, including Justin and Ariana Grande. The insider told US Weekly, “People are spreading rumors based on what they know, but they are off. Scooter’s team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like.”

Speaking of Ariana Grande, she's also making changes. While she and Scooter are on friendly terms, the source said, “She’s outgrown him and is excited to go in a different direction.” It further added, “Yes, there are negotiations happening because of contracts. But this is her choice. It’s time for something new.” Meanwhile, Demi Lovato recently has also left Scooter's company after four years of collaboration. To his response Braun took to X (formerly known as Twitter), he wrote, “Breaking news … I’m no longer managing myself.”

Justin has defended Scooter in the past

This decision is significant because Justin had been working with Scooter for over a decade. Scooter had been not just his manager but also a mentor and close friend since discovering Justin on YouTube in the early 2000s. This change comes as Justin is in the prime of his career, and it seems like the relationship with Scooter has run its course.

In the past, there was some controversy when Scooter had bought Taylor Swift's masters in 2019, which had led to a public feud. During that time Justin as well as Demi Lovato had defended Scooter, but now, things seem to have taken a different turn!

