Justin Bieber once called Skai Jackson ‘very cute’; Latter reveals she still has his autographed note

Skai Jackson spilled some beans about her meeting with Justin Bieber several years ago. The Disney alum, who was a diehard Belieber growing up – recently appeared on The Jennifer Hudson show on Wednesday, March 22. During her conversation with the host, Skai revealed that the Peaches singer had once left her a handwritten autographed note. Read on to find out what it said.

Justin Bieber was so sweet: Skai Jackson

Skai Jackson told Hudson that she had to go through a lot of missed opportunities and had to wait for hours before she got the opportunity to meet her childhood idol – Bieber. Jackson shared that she ran into Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez when the Baby singer was filming at a soundstage next door where she was working.

“One day we were filming and next thing, I come out and I see him and Selena Gomez standing there, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh!'” Skai said. “And he was so sweet, he was so sweet.”

Justin Bieber’s handwritten autographed note for Skai Jackson

She further revealed that Justin actually took the time to go to her makeup room and leave her a handwritten autographed note. The Jessie alum shared that Bieber complimented her and wrote, “Skai, nice to meet you! You are very cute, make sure to always stay sweet!! God bless.”

The 20-year-old actress admitted that she still has the note to this day. “I was cleaning my closet and I found it again. I was like, ‘Thank god!’ So I put it away. But it’s been like 10 years, so I still have it,” she said.

Talking about Justin Bieber, the pop star recently shared a health update on his Instagram stories after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome last year, which led to him canceling all the remaining dates of his Justice World Tour. He shared a video and flaunted his wide smile, indicating that his condition which left him with partial facial paralysis, is now much better.

