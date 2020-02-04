Justin Bieber opens up on his battle with drugs, troubled childhood & extensive therapy in new episodes

In one of the most-revealing episodes yet, Justin is joined by his wife Hailey, manager Scooter Braun and his close inner circle. Read on to know more.

Justin Bieber's brand new docu-series 'Seasons' is a real treat to fans as millions of them get to witness on what actually goes on behind the scenes. The episodes of the new series, which are available on YouTube, recently saw the pop singer getting candid and opening up about issues that have already been discussed widely and repeatedly in the media. In one of the most-revealing episodes yet, Justin is joined by his wife Hailey, manager Scooter Braun and his close inner circle. From depression to his lyme disease diagnosis, Justin detailed scores of issues he has dealt with in the recent past.

In one of his most shocking confessions, Justin revealed that he first smoked marijuana at the age of 13. "I was young, like everybody in the industry and people in the world who experiment and do normal, growing up things. But my experience was in front of cameras and I had a different level of exposure. I had a lot of money and a lot of things," said the Baby singer who achieved massive stardom at a young age.

The 25-year-old singer also opened that growing up under the spotlight led to a troubled childhood. Justin was involved in multiple arrests and incidents of vandalism as a young teenager. He remarked that his upbringing had a lot to do with that. "I started valuing the wrong things in this business, because there was things dangling in front of me. If I get this, I'll be happy. If I do this, I'll be happy. These are things that I think a lot of people with secure households learn at a young age. I never had that security in a family. I never had that consistency. I never had the reliability and the accountability."

It was only recently that Justin came out and spoke openly about suffering from lyme disease. The 'Yummy' singer also undergoes extensive therapy which includes therapy for depression as well as lyme. "I'm committed to getting better and committed to doing whatever I have to do, whether it's inconvenient or not, because I know ultimately it's not only for me," Justin added. The first three episodes of Seasons are streaming on YouTube.

