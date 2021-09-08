Justin Bieber: Our World to capture the singer's 'exciting' return to stage; Set to release on THIS date

Justin Bieber fans are all set to receive a treat as a documentary titled Justin Bieber: Our World is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime on October 8. The film will follow the Yummy singer's stage return amid an uncertain time. Directed by Michael D. Ratner, the film will follow Bieber taking the stage for his first full concert after three years. It will take us behind-the-scenes of the prep and also key private moments of Bieber before his performances.

Talking about the documentary and what it will give a peek at, Bieber said, "Performing live and connecting with my fans through music is deeply meaningful to me. Especially during the past year, being able to provide a service and share my gifts to bring some happiness to people during such a sad and scary time has meant the world to me. This film documents an intense and exciting time, preparing for a return to the stage during this season of real uncertainty. Coming together with my team, overcoming the obstacles, and delivering a special show, surrounded by friends and family; it’s all here."

The documentary will have a streaming release in over 240 countries and will premiere on October 8. While talking about his film, director Michael D. Ratner had only one tip for fans and it was to watch it with the volume maxed out.

The film will have Beliebers super excited considering they get a glimpse of the singer at his most crucial moments and also give a glimpse of those closest to him and how they prepare for the singer's stage return amid the pandemic.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber says 'Ma Familia' as he poses with wife Hailey and his siblings in RARE photos