Justin Bieber: Our World Twitter Review: Emotional fans PRAISE the singer as the most 'hardworking' artist

Justin Bieber: Our World, the documentary that was to take us behind-the-scenes into the life of the famous pop star and his life with wife Hailey Bieber as well as the moments leading up to his New Year's Eve show in 2020 show released on Prime Video recently. The documentary was expected to deliver a rare insight into Justin's life and while critics haven't been impressed with it much, it seems Justin's fans are thrilled about it.

One of the main focus of the documentary remains, Justin's New Year's Eve concert mainly because it happens to be his first in three years not to mention since it happens amid the terrifying time of the pandemic-stricken world. The documentary has been directed by Michael D. Ratner and for Justin's fans, there seems to be a lot here to admire.

Check out how fans have reacted to Justin Bieber: Our World here:

Justin Bieber Our World, what a great documentary!!!!!!! I was freaked out for ‘I Can’t Be Myself’ at the end — i s s e i (@Japanesebeeef) October 8, 2021

'justin bieber : our world' documentary showed once again the hard worker he is and nobody can deny that. —(@weirdonmars) October 8, 2021

@justinbieber Love the new documentary, love you, and forever grateful to be able to watch you grow into the young man you are today! Sending so many blessing to you and your family! I love you so much 11+ years by your side was totally worth it #OurWorld #JustinBieberOurWorld — Jess (@___jessiiee) October 8, 2021

Justin bieber our world gives me a lot of emotions dang i shouldnt miss the concert but that time i cant even afford to buy food for myself. Gonna make sure wont miss justice tour next year. — Daniel Imtiaz (@daniel_imtiaz) October 8, 2021

i’m watching our world and i can confirm i would still die for justin bieber. this man will always have a hold on my life — kayleigh (@Kayleigh93_) October 8, 2021

I will never get sick of @justinbieber performing Baby #OurWorld — Savannah Kraus (@savannahjeank_) October 8, 2021

How did you find the Justin Bieber: Our World documentary? Share your views with us in the comments below.

