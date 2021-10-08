Justin Bieber: Our World Twitter Review: Emotional fans PRAISE the singer as the most 'hardworking' artist

Published on Oct 08, 2021 08:27 PM IST  |  1.9K
   
Fans react to Justin Bieber documentary
Justin Bieber fans impressed with his new documentary
Advertisement

Justin Bieber: Our World, the documentary that was to take us behind-the-scenes into the life of the famous pop star and his life with wife Hailey Bieber as well as the moments leading up to his New Year's Eve show in 2020 show released on Prime Video recently. The documentary was expected to deliver a rare insight into Justin's life and while critics haven't been impressed with it much, it seems Justin's fans are thrilled about it. 

One of the main focus of the documentary remains, Justin's New Year's Eve concert mainly because it happens to be his first in three years not to mention since it happens amid the terrifying time of the pandemic-stricken world. The documentary has been directed by Michael D. Ratner and for Justin's fans, there seems to be a lot here to admire. 

Check out how fans have reacted to Justin Bieber: Our World here: 

How did you find the Justin Bieber: Our World documentary? Share your views with us in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber: Our World Review: What 'INTENTIONS' were behind making this HUMDRUM Justin Bieber documentary?

Advertisement

Credits: Twitter,Pinkvilla


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All