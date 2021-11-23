Justin Bieber pens a heartfelt tribute for his 'queen' Hailey on her 25th birthday: You are my forever

Justin Bieber admits his life makes 'more sense' following his marriage to Hailey Bieber. On Monday, the 27-year-old pop star raved over the model while celebrating her 25th birthday. Justin posted a series of candid photos of the pair with the caption, "To my beloved birthday squish. My heart belongs to you."

He went on: "My eyes belong to you, my lips belong to you. I am yours. I am so blessed to be yours. You are my forever." With a birthday send-off, he finished saying: "As your grandma would say in her Portuguese accent “happy bursday baby” love you until the end of time and then after that."

Check out his post here:

However, Kendall Jenner, Hailey's bestie, also wished her a happy birthday, posting old photos of the duo with the captions 'Happy Birthday best bud' and 'love you lots.' Interestingly, Kim Kardashian also posted a picture of herself with Hailey and offered some birthday love.

Meanwhile, Hailey's birthday coincides with some good news for the model. Last Monday, she acknowledged the existence of her long-rumored cosmetics line Rhode Beauty. As per Daily Mail, during a YouTube Q&A, she told fans: "OK, I'm not going to be shady about it. Rhode has been in the works for a very long time, and it is getting so close. It is coming in 2022, and I am very excited."

Interestingly, during her recent appearance on The Ellen Show, the model dished out on some key relationship advice. While speaking about her marriage with Justin Bieber, Hailey revealed she still takes it "one day at a time."

