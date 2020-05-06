Justin Bieber pens a sweet bday note for Chris Brown as Selena Gomez picks the ladle for her own cooking show

Justin Bieber wishes "brother" Chris Brown on his 31st birthday while Selena Gomez is polishing her cooking skills for her new cooking series.

Justin Bieber took a trip down the memory lane to wish Chris Brown on his birthday. The singer turned 31 on May 5. While Chris released Slime & B mixtape with Young Thug, Justin decided to look back at the days when he was still a budding singer and Chris was his mentor. The Canadian singer, who started his journey with Baby, collaborated with Chris on Next To You in 2011 and shot to fame instantly. Celebrating his birthday, Justin shared a few photos from his time with Chris almost a decade ago and penned a sweet birthday wish.

"Happy birthday @chrisbrownofficial ! Since I was young you’re music has inspired me! My first video to ever get a million views on YouTube was me singing your song “with you!” You will always hold a special place in my heart! So grateful to be your friend and brother!" Justin wrote, sharing a few photos with the singer. Chris took to the comments section to shower Justin with love. "I LOVE YOU TO DEATH LIL BROTHER," he wrote.

While Justin and Chris shower each other with love, Justin's ex Selena Gomez is walking into the kitchen and polishing her cooking skills for she has bagged her own cooking show. The Lose You To Love Me hitmaker stars in a new unscripted series that features on HBO Max. The singer is not only the face of the untitled series but she is also the executive produced. The cooking show is spread across 10 episodes and is scheduled to drop later this summer on the streaming platform.

"I've always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I've been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I've answered that it would be fun to be a chef. I definitely don't have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen," Gomez said in a statement, E! News reported.

The singer shared a glimpse of her cooking skills when she tried Turkey baked Ziti with her nana. Check out the picture below:

