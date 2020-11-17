Justin Bieber performs his hit songs Holy & Lonely at People’s Choice Awards; Wins The Male Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber recently performed his hit songs Holy and Lonely at the People’s Choice Awards this year and also won the Male Artist of the Year award.

Justin Bieber is back on stage! The 26-year-old singer took to the stage for a performance at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday (November 15) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. While on stage, Justin performed his two newest songs, starting off first with Lonely before transitioning into his song Holy. Right after his performance, it was announced that Justin had won the award for The Male Artist of 2020!

Watch his full performance below:

Just a few days before the PCAs, Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay were unable to make it to Nashville for the 2020 CMA Awards, though they still performed at the CMAs! The singers appeared from the empty Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles to perform their song 10,000 Hours at the event, which aired live on Wednesday (November 11). The song was up for Single of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year, though it didn’t win any of those awards. Dan + Shay did pick up the award for Vocal Duo of the Year though!

