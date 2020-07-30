Justin Bieber persuaded Kanye West to talk to Kim Kardashian after ‘Kanye ghosted Kim’?

Justin Bieber recently visited Kanye West at his ranch in Wyoming amidst the rapper’s mental breakdown, and reportedly advised West to speak to his wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West was reportedly ignoring communication with his wife Kim Kardashian. However, singer Justin Bieber persuaded the rapper otherwise when JB visited Kanye in Wyoming. If you don’t know, Justin visited Kanye at his ranch in Wyoming last week. “Justin wants to be supportive,” an insider told People magazine. “Justin knows that Kanye has been making new music and appreciates how much pressure it is to produce new music.” The source added, “Justin struggled for so long himself before he got proper help.” “Kanye ghosted Kim,” the source added. “She tried to reach him for days, but he wouldn’t answer calls and he wouldn’t answer texts.”

“Kanye didn’t want to face Kim,” the source continued. “He doesn’t mind having a public spectacle but he avoids conflict when he’s like this. He knows he disappointed her and that kills him.” So Justin apparently “told Kanye that he needed to talk to Kim. And Kanye finally texted Kim and they talked on the phone.”

Following Justin’s visit to the rapper, Kim also flew down to Wyoming herself. At that time, a source revealed to People that as soon as Kardashian got to the ranch, she and West came out together in his car with the former "hysterically crying." The reunion had to be bittersweet as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hadn't met her husband in weeks.

"She is very emotional about everything and also exhausted. She feels very hurt by Kanye. She has tried to reach him multiple times and he just ignores her. It’s all a bad situation. She decided to fly to Cody to speak to him in person. She doesn’t want to be ignored anymore," the source disclosed to People.

