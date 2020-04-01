Justin Bieber postpones his 2020 Changes Tour amid the Coronavirus pandemic; says anxiously waiting to perform

The singer's representative says in an official statement that for Justin Bieber, the health and safety of his fans and crew are of utmost importance.

The As Long as You Love Me, singer, Justin Bieber has officially postponed his 2020 Changes tour amid the global Coronavirus pandemic. The singer's representative stated in an official statement that for Justin Bieber the health and safety of his fans and crew are of utmost importance. The What Do You Mean? singer had previously made changes to the dates of the tour owing to the COVID-19 scare across the globe. According to media reports, Justin Bieber was going to begin his Changes tour on May 14 in Seattle. But, now the tour has been postponed.

The Never Say Never singer's tour is the latest event to get postponed. Across the world, many events have got pushed forward. From the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to Hollywood film releases of highly anticipated films, all stand postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. All of Hollywood production work and filming of TV shows have come to a standstill. Hollywood films like No Time to Die, A Quiet Place Part II, Wonder Woman 1984, Fast & Furious 9 and Mulan have pushed their releases ahead from their original dates.

Previously, it was reported that the One Less Lonely Girl singer Justin Bieber had made changes to his tour venues. As per news reports, the Changes Tour was announced by Justin on the eve of Christmas last year. Justin Bieber surprised his fans and music lovers across the world by releasing two numbers in Yummy and Intentions which are a part of the album Changes.

