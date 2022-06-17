Justin Bieber postpones remaining US tour dates, Summerfest performance amid Ramsay Hunt Syndrome recovery

Justin Bieber has now postponed his remaining US tour dates that were originally scheduled for June and July amid his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome which has left half of his face paralysed. Among the tour dates, the singer has also cancelled his appearance at the Summerfest music festival in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at the end of June.

The postponement of shows was confirmed by his AEG tour promoter who released a statement saying, "Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer." Bieber will reportedly begin his tour again from July 31 and will be performing in Italy for the same.

Justin recently dropped a post on Instagram where he mentioned how he has been keeping a positive attitude amid recovery and wrote, "Each day has gotten better." The singer also wrote about being confident that he will recover soon adding, "I know this storm will pass."

The singer's wife Hailey Bieber recently gave an update on his health during her appearance on a talk show and stated that "He’s doing really well … he’s feeling a lot better and obviously it was just a very scary and random situation to happen", via Good Morning America.

Among Bieber's world tour dates that had been previously announced, it was revealed that the singer will also be performing in India, New Delhi on October 18 as part of the 125 shows that he will be playing from May 2022 through March 2023. Although it hasn't been revealed yet if the recent postponement of his US tour dates could change his India arrival as well.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber shares update on Justin Bieber’s paralysis scare: He’s feeling a lot better