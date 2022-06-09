Justin Bieber postpones upcoming tour dates; Says his 'sickness is getting worse'

Justin Bieber left fans surprised after he postponed the start of his North American Justice tour, hours before it was set to begin on June 7 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. The singer releases a short statement on his Instagram account where he expressed his disappointment to convey the news to his fans and spoke of a mystery illness as the reason.

Bieber took to his Instagram story to reveal to fans that he will be postponing his tour dates and wrote, "Can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better, but my sickness is getting worse." The singer in his note mentioned that he was rescheduling his shows based on Doctor's orders but did not mention details about his illness.

He concluded his note by saying, "To all my people, I love you so much and I'm gonna rest and get better." It is yet unclear the number of shows that Bieber was referring to when he spoke about postponing his upcoming shows. As reported by Billboard, Justin was to perform in Toronto, Washington D.C. and New York City over the next week.

Justin's tour has already faced multiple delays since 2020. First, the singer had to change his dates due to the pandemic and later again after the singer tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year. Although he recently completed a leg of his scheduled performances in the UK and Europe in February and March.

Recently, Justin also had to deal with his wife Hailey Bieber's health scare after she suffered a stroke due to a blood clot in her brain. The model released a YouTube video explaining in detail her condition and diagnosis to help others who may suffer something similar. Hailey has confirmed that she has recovered now.

