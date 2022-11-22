Justin Bieber posts a cute birthday tribute for wife Hailey Bieber as the couple enjoy a Japan vacay

Taking to his Instagram, Justin wrote a heartfelt birthday tribute for his wife and praised the model as his "favourite human being." He wrote, "HAPPY BIRFDAY (in Japan) TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUM BUM." The photos shared by Justin showcased the duo getting cosy and also sharing a kiss. There were also a couple of selfies where the couple was all smiles. Hailey later took to her Instagram stories to clarify that while it's her birthday in Japan, because of the time difference, it's not yet back home. She also shared a note thanking everyone for the early birthday love.

It seems Hailey Bieber is enjoying her 26th birthday in Japan and all wrapped up in love as seen in her husband Justin Bieber's post. The singer took to Instagram recently to share sweet photos with his wife as he celebrated her birthday with an adorable message. In the pictures posted by Justin, he is seen sharing some cute moments with Hailey.

Justin and Hailey's Japan vacay

The photos shared by Justin showcased the couple having a fun time in Japan as they posed alongside picturesque locations. One of the photos posted by Justin earlier on his account also showcased him sporting a wig, which was seemingly to disguise himself as the couple walked the streets of Tokyo. A viral photo on Twitter showcased the singer walking beside Hailey while wearing the wig. Sharing a photo of himself sporting black sunglasses and a wig with bangs, Justin wrote, "I look good, I smell good, I feel good. And I make love good."

Justin and Hailey's relationship

Hailey Bieber recently revealed intimate details about her and Justin's relationship as she appeared on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast. In the interview, the model gave an inside look into her love story with Justin, to whom she has been married for four years, and shockingly also revealed details about her sex life with him. Hailey revealed her thoughts on having a threesome and said, "It's funny because I feel like those ideas can be really fun and sound really exciting, I think at the point that… it doesn't work for the two of us. We've worked very hard to be in this space that we're in now... there's such a beautiful trust and bond that I just don't think that's something I would be comfortable with. Or him, for that matter."

Justin and Hailey have been married since 2018. The couple first tied the knot secretly just two months after getting engaged in the Bahamas.