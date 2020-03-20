Justin Bieber prays to unite people amid Coronavirus lockdown: I think prayer makes people come together

Justin Bieber is leaning on religion amid Coronavirus crisis and is praying to bring people together. Read on to know more.

Just like people across the world, Justin Bieber is self-isolating to avoid Coronavirus and has been updating his social media handles with motivational posts for his fans. Amid the lockdown, Justin Bieber is leaning on religion and is hoping that faith would bring people together and give them strength. The 25-year-old Yummy singer recently took to Instagram live and prayed with his fans. “I’m going to say a quick prayer, and if you guys agree with me, cool,” Bieber, 25, began. “If you don’t,” he said in the clip.

“If you don’t, it’s also cool, you don’t have to believe anything I believe, we have far more in common than we don’t. We’re all people who are in this together and we’re all just trying to figure this whole thing out. I’m going to say a prayer for the world, and, again, this doesn’t make me any better because I’m praying, I just think prayer makes people come together,” he added before saying the prayer. “God, we know these things don’t come from you, these things are unexplainable, but God, we trust you in these times, and we ask God that you would make this go away as soon as possible, God. We just thank you so much for who you are and we would just ask for you to give us more answers,” he said.

Check out the video here:

Justin has been self-quarantining with his wife Hailey Baldwin ever since heath care experts in America advised people to stay at home amid the ongoing health crisis. According to a report by Johns Hopkins University in the US, about 240,000 people have been confirmed with the deadly disease globally. While 85,000 people have recovered, the deadly virus has claimed the lives of 9,800. ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Evangeline Lilly dismisses the deadly disease as ‘respiratory flu’; Refuses to self isolate

