Justin Bieber questions paps if they were shooting underneath Hailey Baldwin's skirt at Justice album party

While exiting a restaurant in West Hollywood, California, Justin Bieber accused the paparazzi present of shooting underneath Hailey Baldwin's skirt. Read below to know how the confrontation went about.

Justin Bieber has always been extremely protective of his wife Hailey Baldwin, whether it be against haters on social media or even during public outings, as her knight in shining armour. During a recent night out, Justin showcased this particular personality trait as he questioned the paparazzi present about their shooting standards. For the unversed, Justin celebrated his sixth studio album Justice's release at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, California.

Joining Biebs was his ladylove Hailey and as expected, the young couple brought out their fashion A-game. Justin kept it casual cool in a light blue denim jacket which was paired with a grey jumper, black jeans, navy blue sneakers and a brown snapback worn backwards. On the other hand, Hailey looked nothing short of a stunner as she adorned a furry brown bomber jacket which was paired with a matching leather miniskirt that shone the spotlight on her long legs, a crop top that showed off her toned abs and strappy heels. Ever the gentleman, Bieber was seen holding on to his darling wife's hand as he helped her out of their private bus.

While the couple seemed to have had a blast while celebrating Justin's album, things got tricky towards the end when they were seen exiting the restaurant. In a video obtained by E! News, Bieber and Baldwin were surrounded by paparazzi, who kept clicking their photos as they headed to their private bus. As they entered the bus, an irate Justin confronted the paps asking, "Are you guys shooting underneath her skirt?"

Baffled, the photographers promptly started defending themselves with one exclaiming, "Oh my god, please, Justin," while another retorted, "Why would someone shoot under her skirt?" When Bieber stated "that" was his question, one paparazzo asked, "Justin, why would we do that?" while another carefully defended, "No, no one, no one was under there eh. We were... everyone was standing to the sides. No one, no one was doing that under. I swear! Come on bro, look at the videos. Everyone was on the side, no one was on the... I promise you... Hey bro, I hope you have a good night, man." The 27-year-old singer accepted the paps' explanation saying, "Okay, well... Thank you," before the security swiftly closed the door. All the while, Baldwin was captured looking at the confrontation sitting inside the bus.

A source who was a part of the incident gave an elaborate explanation to E! stating that no one was trying to shoot photos underneath the 24-yer-old supermodel's skirt. Moreover, the insider also noted that the photographers had to go underneath a curtain barrier that was set up on the sidewalk in order to get any shots of Justin and Hailey and that there was no intention of an underneath the skirt shot.

Check out Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's West Hollywood night out photos below:

Meanwhile, also attending the party to celebrate Justin's latest album Justice were Kendall and Kylie Jenner, both of whom are extremely close pals of Hailey and Justin.

