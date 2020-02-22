Justin Bieber ranks Hailey Baldwin's friends; Cara Delevingne slams him for calling her his least favourite

Justin Bieber recently admitted that Cara Delevingne is his least favourite friend of Hailey Baldwin’s. Read on to know how Cara reacted to his remarks.

Cara Delevingne had a bone to pick with Justin Bieber after he admitted that she is his least favourite out of his wife Hailey Bieber’s gang of girlfriends. During his latest appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the 25-year-old singer played Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with the host. He chose to rank his wife’s friends from his favourite to his least favourite instead of eating a bull penis and Cara thinks he should have eaten it instead of saying what he said.

Out of three options Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Cara, Justin said Kendall is his most favourite and Cara is his least favourite. And while the audience had a good laugh, the 27-year-old model did not let it go and reacted to his comment on Instagram. She posted a clip of Justin’s response on the talk show, followed by a photo from 2012 Victoria's Secret fashion show, in which the singer can be seen staring at Cara on the ramp. She also posted a goofy selfie that she took with Justin.

Check out the post here:

“Now vs. Then. If you have nothing against me, then why don't you unblock me? Love you @haileybieber - he should have just eaten the bull penis,” she wrote alongside the post. It should be noted that in the show, Justin did explain his answer and said, “I haven't spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven't spent a lot of time with Cara. I have nothing against those people, it's just I have a better relationship [with Kendall].” ALSO READ: Is Selena Gomez’s latest song Feel Me a diss track for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin? Find Out

Credits :Instagram

