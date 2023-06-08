Justin Bieber REACTS to father Jeremy's offensive post on Pride Month; Sources reveal 'He is mad at him'

Justin Bieber's father Jeremy Bieber faced severe criticism on the internet recently after he shared a homophobic tweet, commenting on Pride Month, on his official Twitter account. However, following the massive backlash, Justin Bieber's father later deleted the tweet he shared. A new report suggests that the Peaches singer is furious at his father. He is reportedly upset that he was dragged into the drama.

Is Justin Bieber mad at his dad over the homophobic post?

Justin Bieber is seemingly mad at his father Jeremy Bieber for posting an offensive message about the Pride Month. The Daily Mail reported that the 29-year-old singer is angry about the whole situation. He has had a conversation with his father hoping that everything will be better soon.

An insider revealed, “Justin hasn’t had many controversies lately. He is trying to lay relatively low and just be there for his wife Hailey Bieber and their relationship and not try to be around drama. He has had plenty of that in his life.”

The source in the report further added, “But unfortunately, his dad started some new drama and now Justin is involved in the mess.” The insider mentioned that Justin is “mad at his dad for doing what he did” but revealed that the singer is also aware that "people will be talking about something else tomorrow and this will pass.”

Jeremy Bieber issues an apology after facing backlash

Taking to his Twitter yesterday, Justin Bieber's father apologized to those he offended. He tweeted, “Acknowledging the nuclear family is offensive? My apologies to those offended. Was not my intent. Not that my opinion matters.”

For the unversed, the singer's father shared a rainbow flag meme that read, "Don’t forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence."

Meanwhile, in the report, the insider shared that Justin has had an up and down relationship with his dad for years. The source further dished out that Jeremy Bieber’s offensive post only made it worse for his relationship with Justin. As per the report, the insider further revealed to that Jeremy knows he has put Justin in a bad position, but the singer wants to move on from it and hopes that his father will be forgiven. The source in the report also mentioned how Justin wants to celebrate his father since father’s Day is approaching.

