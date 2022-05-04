Justin Bieber recalls facing an emotional breakdown; Says he thought marrying Hailey would 'fix' his problems

Justin Bieber reflected on his early days after marrying Hailey Bieber and spoke about undergoing an "emotional breakdown" during the time. As reported by People, Justin in his new interview with Apple Music's Ebro Darden opened up on how he believed that marriage was the answer to his problems and why he thought it would solve get solved once his partner came along.

Opening up about the same, Justin stated that it's been a journey to come to the realisation that marriage isn't the answer to his personal problems and said, "I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn't. It just kind of was a reflection of like, man, you're a bit of a hypocrite man", via People.

The Honest singe got real about accepting oneself for what they are and added that it's hard sometimes to look in the mirror and realize how you may not be the person you assumed you were. The singer revealed that it's a result of past trauma and circumstances.

In the same interview, Justin further added how religion has played an important part in his life and how his life has been positively impacted by it. Bieber said that his faith helps him stay positive and not go too hard on himself. He added, "Just the idea that I'm forgiven and that he's walking me through this journey and day by day, I get to just get better and better and not be too hard on myself."

