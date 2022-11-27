Justin Bieber receives a sweet note from wifey Hailey Bieber on Thanksgiving; See PIC

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have set major couple goals on various occasions, with their adorable PDA. The popular couple recently enjoyed a vacation in Japan, as the model celebrated her 26th birthday on November 22, this year. Now, Justin Bieber has received a lovely note from his wife Hailey Bieber on the special occasion of Thanksgiving, this year. The model took to her official Instagram page and dropped a picture with her hubby, along with a lovely caption.

The model, who shared a lovely click with Justin Bieber on the special occasion of Thanksgiving, captioned her post: "so thankful for my (heart)”. The singer, on the other hand, took to his official social media handles and shared a series of lovely pictures with his dear wife. In the pictures, Justin is seen in a beige printed sweatshirt, which he paired up with matching joggers, white sneakers, a beanie cap, and a statement necklace. Hailey, on the other, is seen in a camaflaouge jacket, which she paired with a brown sweatshirt, black trousers, printed sneakers, and a beanie cap.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's love story

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber tied the knot secretly in 2018, two months after getting engaged in the Bahamas. The couple dated for a brief period before tying the knot. In an interview given to Harper Bazar, the model opened up about her relationship with the singer and called him her biggest support system. "He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to. I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work," said Hailey Bieber in the interview.

