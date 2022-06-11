Justin Bieber receives support from wife Hailey Baldwin & Shawn Mendes amid his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis

In what came as a shock to Beliebers, Justin Bieber, who is scheduled to perform in New Delhi, India, on October 28, revealed in an emotional video on Instagram that he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, due to which half of his face has been paralysed and he had to cancel a few of his concert dates. "It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," JB explained to his fans, who took to the comments section to offer their love and support for the Grammy-winning musician.

Justin Bieber's loving wife Hailey Baldwin, who recently suffered from a transient ischemic attack and had surgery to remove the heart defect, shared her husband's video post on her Instagram Stories, simply writing, "I love u baby," after a pleading emoji. The 28-year-old singer's mother Pattie Mallette also shared her son's video as an IG Story, writing, "PRAYING!" In the comments section, Justin's sister Allie Bieber and Hailey's cousin Alaia Baldwin commented a bunch of red heart emojis while Bieber's stepmother Chelsey Bieber wrote, "Love you!!!!! Rest rest." Moreover, many of the Sorry singer's industry friends offered their love and support as well. While JB's Monster collaborator Shawn Mendes commented, "love you so much. I admire you so much.," Justin Timberlake wrote, "Love you, bro. Prayers up and sending lots of healing vibes!"

Khloé Kardashian commented, "We are praying for you! We love you!!! Rest up! Everyone understands," while Justin's manager Scooter Braun wrote, "Love you and proud of you." Diana Keaton, who starred in JB's Ghost MV, and Patrick Schwarzenegger commented a bunch of red heart emojis while Bieber's longtime collaborator DJ Khaled wrote, "Love u brother ! U will be great ! Rest up brother. We love u ! GOD LOVES U ! WE LOVE GOD ! Love forever!"

Finneas commented, "Love you bro," while Bear Grylls penned "So brave. You’re going to be fine buddy…. And you’re truly loved by many and always in our prayers." Pink Sweat$ commented, "We love u brother take the time you need," while Big Sean wrote, "Love you brother," and Justin's Rich Girl collaborator Soulja Boy commented a bunch of praying emojis. Cody Simpson commented, "Damn. You’ll overcome this. Heal up man, thinking of you," while JB's Lonely collaborator Benny Blanco penned, "love you man ! feel better," and Justin's Intentions collaborator Quavo wrote, "Love u brotha get well." Diplo commented, "We love you brother," while Ryan Tedder wrote Praying for u man I’m so sorry." Kehlani penned, "love you dude , please take all the time you need!!," while Romeo Beckham commented, "Love you bro."

Here's hoping for Justin Bieber's speedy recovery!

