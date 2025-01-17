Justin Bieber Relaxes On A Winter Getaway As He Shows Off His Tattooed Body Against Snowy Background; Details Inside
Justin Bieber strips down to only his underwear for a wintery getaway as he is seen relaxing against a snowy background. The musician shared pictures on his social media platform.
Justin Bieber shared some relaxing pictures of himself against a snowy background as he stripped down to only his underwear. The musician took to his Instagram story to post the pictures, where he rested his feet on a table in front of him while seated on a wooden chair. In the post, the singer showed off his fully tattooed body as a river flowed beside him.
Although Hailey Bieber did not accompany her star husband for the pictures, in a previously posted carousel, the Rhode founder posed for a photo in a white ensemble while holding a cup of coffee.
In one of the photos, Bieber was seen emerging from a chilled river wearing black boots and a pink woolen cap. The Peaches singer was dripping with water in the shot.
Another picture showcased the new dad kissing his son on the head. The musician and Hailey Bieber welcomed their son in August.
Additionally, the Baby crooner gave fans a glimpse of his unreleased track while driving alongside his wife. The lyrics included: “I’m shaking off the hate / Got the sun on my skin / I bought a Birkin for my bitch / She looking good on a Tuesday.”
The past year had been quite special for the Hollywood couple, as they announced the birth of their first son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August.
Following six years of marriage, the businesswoman and the singer renewed their vows. The model shared pictures on her social media account, proudly flaunting her baby bump in her wedding dress. Meanwhile, Bieber opted for casual attire for their special day.
