Justin Bieber resumes Justice world tour after getting diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Justin Bieber is back in action. Not long ago, the pop sensation had taken to Instagram and shared with the world his condition which left one side of his face paralysed. He revealed at the time that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome after he had cancelled a slew of his concerts which had angered fans who had already bought tickets to his shows.

A new update from his label confirms that the Sorry singer is feeling much better now and will be continuing his tour soon. Bieber is set to continue his Justice world tour from Italy where he will be performing on July 31. Previously, Beiber had postponed a number of North American shows which led to him eventually pushing the whole North American leg of the tour. His return is set to begin at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy which will then continue on to his world tour across Europe, South America, Asia, and Australia.

However, there has been little news about the postponed dates on the North American leg of his tour. His label announced on twitter, via ET Canada, "Justin Bieber RESUMES WORLD TOUR!!! Starting a run of European festivals in Italy on 31st July, then continue across South America, South Africa, The Middle East, Asia, Australia & New Zealand then back to Europe in 2023. Details of postponed U.S shows coming soon!"

Back in early June, Beiber had spoken directly to his fans in a video, "I’ve done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse.… To all my people, I love you so much and I’m gonna rest and get better!"

