Justin Bieber REVEALS Ariana Grande inspired him to return to music: She gave me a boost of confidence

Justin Bieber has given major props to Ariana Grande for inspiring his triumphant return to music. Recalling his Coachella 2019 cameo during Ariana's set, Justin shared how the 7 Rings singer gave him a boost of confidence.

Justin Bieber has come a long way with the release of his new album, Changes, that is inspired by his first year of marriage with ladylove, Hailey Baldwin. It was on Valentine's Day 2020 when JB dropped Changes, which had Beliebers screaming with utter joy! From hit singles like Yummy and Intentions to soulful tracks like All Around Me and Habitual, Justin has gone all out to showcase his musical chops for the world to consume and be addicted to.

However, the path to his musical comeback was not the easiest! As evidenced by his docu-series Seasons, we see the struggles that the 25-year-old singer underwent over the past few years. However, a silver lining came for Bieber when he had a surprise cameo at Coachella 2019 during Ariana Grande's set. While speaking on Apple Music's Beats 1, Justin spoke candidly about how he was fearful of how people would react to his new music. "I think when I went on stage with Ariana Grande, I seen the reaction of how people reacted when I went on the stage. It was like, 'Okay.' She gave me kind of a boost of confidence," Justin recalled with Zane Lowe.

"...and reminded me because it’d been so long since I’d been on stage. Just kind of reminded me what… Oh, this is what I do. This is what I’m good at. And I don’t need to run away from it," Bieber added.

We all have Ariana Grande to thank for Changes!

