Justin Bieber REVEALS Hailey Baldwin still has things she wants to achieve as a woman before having children

Justin Bieber, who was Ellen DeGeneres' recent guest on her talk show, revealed the reason why he and Hailey Baldwin are waiting some more before having kids.

Justin Bieber reunited with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres as a recent guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where the topic of discussion was his married life with Hailey Baldwin. Besides talking about Thanksgiving, Bieber confessed to DeGeneres how Baldwin doesn't want the Yummy singer to get any more neck tattoos. Justin endearingly admitted that he is leaving space on his back to get tattoos for his kids whenever he becomes a dad.

While JB, on a variety of occasions, has spoken candidly about how he wants to be a young father, the lovebirds are planning to wait some more before embracing parenthood and adding new additions to their family. Explaining the reason why, the 26-year-old singer confessed to Ellen, via Just Jared, "I’m going to have as many [kids] as Hailey is wishing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do... I think she wants to have a few. At least two or three."

"I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman and I think she is just not ready yet. And I think that’s okay," Bieber added.

Quite recently, Hailey had clapped back at a US publication for planning to publish a story which claimed that Baldwin was pregnant which was untrue. Taking to Instagram Stories, the 24-year-old supermodel had written, "Since I know you guys were about to break your lil story... I’m not pregnant. So please stop writing false stories from your 'sources' and focus on what’s important, aka the election," along with three blue hearts showing her support to the now US President-elect Joe Biden and US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

