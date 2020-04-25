Justin Bieber REVEALS he is binge watching Tiger King with Hailey Bieber amid COVID 19 lockdown in Canada

Just like a lot of people across the world, Justin Bieber is also binge-watching Netflix’s true-crime series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. Ever since the show was dropped earlier this year, people have been raving about the docu-series. Justin is currently practicing social distancing with his wife and during a recent interview with SiriusXM he opened up about his Quarantine schedule. He revealed that they have been binge-watching Tiger King and sounded very excited about the show.

“Yes I am binge-watching. Tiger King is crazy; that whole thing is crazy,” he said dressed in a white hoodie. Due to the widespread stay-at-home orders, people across the world are spending a lot of time on streaming platforms. Earlier this week, it was reported that Netflix recently got a lot of traffic, after the release of the true-crime series. In its quarterly earnings report, Netflix stated that 64 million member accounts chose to watch the documentary miniseries in the first four weeks of its release, making it one of the most-watched Netflix shows ever. The 26-year-old singer also mentioned that he and his wife are also spending time cooking together.

“We're cooking a little bit. We're lucky we have a chef at home. Yes, Hailey and I have been cooking a little bit. We cooked a penne pasta the other night, that was really good,” he said. Opening up about focusing on his mental health during the ongoing shut down, the singer said he has been praying and meditating. “What's helped me is that I work out a lot; stay physical and stay active. I pray and meditate, things like that. I write music, listen to music. Music is very powerful; it can really help you when you're feeling low,” he said.

