In his latest social media post, Justin Bieber REVEALS he is overcoming Lyme disease; Read details

Justin Bieber has revealed he was diagnosed with Lyme disease and chronic mono. The 25-year-old actor shared the news with his fans in an Instagram post. The news of Justin suffering from Lyme disease, an infectious disease spread by ticks, was recently reported by TMZ. According to the report, the singer’s upcoming 10-part docu-series on YouTube Originals reveals that he has been quietly suffering from the disease. “While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s***, on meth, etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease,” Bieber wrote alongside a screenshot of the TMZ report.

He further discussed the severity of the health issue in the candid post. “Not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu-series I'm putting on YouTube shortly,” he added. Stating that the upcoming docu-series will give his fans a closer look into his life, health and everything he is trying to overcome, the Yummy singer asserted that while the disease seems to be incurable, he is getting the right treatment.

“You can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP,” he concluded the caption. According to a report by ET, about 300,000 Americans are diagnosed with Lyme Disease each year. If left untreated, the infection can spread to the joints, heart and nervous system, ultimately leading to pain and swelling.

