Justin Bieber REVEALS his dark past with drugs use; Says bodyguards would check his pulse at night

*Trigger Warning*

Justin Bieber recently released his new album Justice and the singer is now reflecting on his journey of once again rising up to top the charts after a tough period of dealing with mental health issues and drug abuse. In his recent interview with GQ, the singer got candid about everything that he has been through in the past two years. Not only about facing difficulties in his marriage to Hailey Bieber but the singer also opened up about his dark past with drugs.

Bieber spoke about feeling "empty" after being successful and that it was this feeling and unhappiness that drove him to drugs. The Yummy singer revealed that he felt "pain" and on realising that success wasn't solving his problems he turned to drugs. While speaking about his drug use, the singer said, "And so for me, the drugs were a numbing agent to just continue to get through", via GQ.

Bieber also opened up about the extent of his drug use and how it had changed things around him saying that his security would check his pulse in the middle of the night to make sure he was "still alive."

Justin also pointed at how the music industry is filled with people who prey on people's insecurities, thus making it difficult for young artists who are struggling to deal with their emotions. The singer has maintained that amid all this, his wife Hailey has been strong support and helped him regain focus. Previously too, Justin has opened up about Hailey being his strength, who has helped him get through a tough year.

