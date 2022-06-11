Justin Bieber reveals his face is half-paralyzed from Ramsay Hunt syndrome; VIDEO

Justin Bieber is suffering from a terrible virus. In an Instagram video posted on June 10, the 28-year-old singer said that the right half of his face is temporarily paralyzed and that he will need to take time off work to recover. Justin stated in the video posted on Friday, which you can see below, that he has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which has impacted the nerve in his right ear, causing paralysis.

“Obviously as you can probably see with my face. I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he said in the video. However, in the video, Justin can't blink his right eye and can only grin with half of his face at the moment. It's the reason the artist cancelled a string of gigs over the previous week.

Justin further apologized in the video message to his fans for cancelling the shows, but he claimed the condition is "pretty serious" and he'll need to take even more time off to recover. Justin went on to say that he's been performing face workouts and that he should be able to become healthy again in time. But even Justin has no idea how long it will take. Meanwhile, Justin's seven-leg, 130-date Justice World Tour began in February, but a few gigs were cancelled when he and his wife Hailey Bieber were both diagnosed with COVID-19.

Recently, Justin also had to deal with his wife Hailey Bieber's health scare after she suffered a stroke due to a blood clot in her brain. The model released a YouTube video explaining in detail her condition and diagnosis to help others who may suffer something similar. Hailey has confirmed that she has recovered now.

